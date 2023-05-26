SEX ABUSE IN CATHOLIC CHURCH OVER 1,900 MINORS ABUSED IN ILLINOIS, STATE SAYS. (mirrored)

MIrrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7u1wkbmEL6GE/



More than 450 credibly accused child sex abusers have ministered in the Catholic Church in Illinois over almost seven decades, the office of the state’s attorney general, Kwame Raoul, said Tuesday in an investigative report. That is more than four times the number that the church had publicly disclosed before 2018, when the state began its investigation.





The 696-page report found that clergy members and lay religious brothers had abused at least 1,997 children since 1950 in the state’s six dioceses, including the prominent Archdiocese of Chicago. Some of the victims were as young as 11 years of age.

More videos from my channel:

Man Leaves His Car Running While Playing "I Wish A N***a Would"🎵 And Someone Did🚙😳😆😆

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5SNXGYZNziEO/





Creepy. Man finds a secret room, passageway and door in his hotel room. 😳😳😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/U0i34LuyPcio/





Great Dad At Work! 👍 🏆 (I watched this several times)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J5sCEGSi4nu4/





Since Biden's actor/body double was placed in power, 85,000 kids have gone missing from Foster Care

https://www.bitchute.com/video/N6EgCJbiExOT/





Then there was the time Michael Jackson was on the Larry King Show as "Dave Dave"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KPewwxDmhT7X/





Many cannot see Lucifer's deception that is right in front of them.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SZNcroHHWAiU/





The 24 hertz mind control system is being used right now🧠

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AnOT26dLccEj/





Another covid jab 5G death spiral. Guess what he had in his hand?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/e8Rh9wZ0XmL0/





Show this to someone who's mind is stuck in the Matrix and screw up their brains

https://www.bitchute.com/video/C46iksOIMQei/





“Conspiracy Theory Rock” aired on SNL in 1998. (Youtube keeps taking this down so)....

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q2GBaMqJtixf/





Man beats officers with their own baton and steals their cop car...🚔 👮💥🤡🌍😆😆

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fRDhOBqyyuKq/





Another spinner - This time on her wedding day.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqgJV517eDXy/





Trying out for the Darwin Trailer Park Olympics - Barbed wire trampoline jumping. 💥😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbMCGzMouL5U/





"How do you plead?" "Guilty" "I killed him because he was a child molester" 👍

https://www.bitchute.com/video/izOpR1VR2nZz/





Look what I found. A video of Reverend Al Sharpton making a drug deal in 1983

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TbGv51XZK7Ut/





He was gently and respectfully discussing her weight and dieting issues with her and she did this!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/p0H06KlucnuG/





This drug is turning people into Zombies and it is spreading across this nation...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VYrQeHuUxIG4/





Hey Lebron, just admit Satan is your GOD and Master and move on already. He likes the number 6

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2b1a8CXfI59B/





Celebrities Recycled, Re-scripted and Rebranded. How is this possible?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Ib1qqpbr7UF/





You know people who have the "Agent Smith" programming of the Matrix. You see them every day...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hTP2LjqkAbly/





"Joes Pest Control, Yes we get rid of termites" - Holy crap...wait until you see how 😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hEo7WNTJgvEJ/





Some vaccines have mercury, some aluminum. What happens when they meet in the body? This does.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5uGjOvcqMlZO/





Baked beans are not a good idea for space travel...here is why. 🚀💥😳😆😆

https://www.bitchute.com/video/skk0oDnmGMtn/





Who are the people on TV behind the masks - Everything they show us is fake

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RjI0WKIMTKua/





May I see your ticket please? Oh crap here we go. Some people get told "no" as a child...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZkK97z6Zxrmn/





Two brothers attack the man convicted of killing their mother - disorder in the court

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cuJgTiTZQF5s/





This guy walked away uninjured from the crash but I don't know how. 💥🚗😳

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ee62aIAehAme/







