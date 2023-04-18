Create New Account
Porn Industry: Selling Maturity for Mammon
"Sex sells" is double speak, false advertising. Sexual content is highly profitable, yet the reality of sex is all but depicted. Pornography markets pleasure fables. People, increasingly from childhood, develop a delusional infatuation with sexual stimulation. The holy Bible, the word of the Lord God, makes it plain - sex is a part of growing up, willing to procreate then raise another. Exchanging manhood for fleshly desire is childishly Satanic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJWhaRz7_VA - Dance of "False Maria" [Metropolis,1927 (depiction of Wiemar Republic of Germany)]

Prayerfully discern the research and doctrine, as you pursue the truth (our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ)
Accountability Software -
https://accountable2you.com/ https://everaccountable.com/
https://www.covenanteyes.com/ https://x3watch.com/
Teaching/Counseling -
https://www.purelifeministries.org/ https://www.regenerationministries.org/
https://www.blazinggrace.org/
Advocacy & Information -
https://exoduscry.com/ https://thefreedomfight.org/ https://traffickinghub.com/

