This Feb 26, 2024 Insight Timer live serves mostly our practical doing ability in the context of (creational) projects which in and of themselves are often a tremendously adept use of emotionality. Topics/points include:
-not everyone needs to be a constant creator especially as social media demands
-worth invaluable time can never get back -- eternalism vs nilihism
-yes / no
-purpose, function, importance
-enjoyment
-experimentation
-commitment
-inspiration
-who’s involved — who is this being done for?
-shame, blame and/or guilt
-alignment with core values
-appropriate drive and enthusiasm
-priority
-work/life balance
-supportive habits
-energy and expression
-energy leakages
-best affordable tools — bootstrapped to extravagant
-scale
-challenge starting or finishing
-lifespan and responsible continuation or removal
