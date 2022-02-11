Tow Truck Company Deceived into Removing Vehicles - Freedom Convoy 2022

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Ottawa Police have allegedly lied to Ottawa Metro Towing in order to get them to remove vehicles from protest. Video goes viral of tow truck removing farmer's trucks for having empty slip tanks equipped.
I reported on this earlier today and would like to set the record straight.
Ottawa Metro Towing is in support of the Freedom Convoy 2022.
#freedomconvoy2022 #truckerconvoy2022 #OttawaPolice
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