QORTAL ~ HOW TO SERIES: Qortal App Intro Tour By Jason Crowe (crowetic) Founder of Qortal

In this Qortal How To Video Tutorial Jason Crowe (crowetic), founder of Qortal, gives us a tour of the Qortal UI (user interface) and how to navigate the different areas within the browser app.
