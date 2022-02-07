Ottawa Police Dismantle Convoy Logistics Camp & Confiscate Fuel

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Police have left with the fuel and propane but have not dismantled the camp. They have however cut off the supply route for protestors downtown
Witnesses say before the police raid they saw a drone fly overhead surveilling them. Then dozens of officers came over the snow banks and surrounded them. Protestors prayed for police