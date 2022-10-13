THIS Labor Dept. rule would DESTROY economic freedom

Glenn Beck





Oct 12, 2022 Biden’s Labor Department recently proposed a new rule that not only would result in jobs lost, but it would CRUSH your economic freedom as well. Carol Roth, economic expert and author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ joins Glenn to explain how this policy would flip the gig economy upside down — along with the millions of contracted workers within it. And even worse? Roth says the big players involved — like Uber and DoorDash, for example — could survive such a change. But it’s far less likely the small business owner could say the same. This is a BIG win for BIG business, BIG government, and the BIG unions…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJ9a3QsZzn0