How do they say "crooks" in Germany (in DE)

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The answer is "Gauner" and "Betrüger". Yes, even in Germany, poiliticians and "experts" cheekily lied to people in order to have them jabbed. However, none of them is "eingelocht" yet, just like in the US and in the rest of the world, while everybody wonder how Fauci and Gates can still be on free foot.