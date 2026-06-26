"He Is Totally Shot"

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Yep, DJT really reposted it:
“There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020.
#Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see.
>#Democrats dont know the difference.”
Donald J. Trump | May 31, 2025, 10:06 PM
The full episode is linked below.
ICONS2020 (25 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7btw6s-surfer-darkweb-notes..greenland-weather-machine-captured-plus-more-news-wit.html