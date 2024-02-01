Thoughts on 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' (2022)

'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' is a 2022 action movie directed by Daniel Goldhaber. It was inspired by Andreas Malm's book with the same title. Both the book and the film share a message of encouraging eco-sabotage, but the movie has some deeply worrying faults.





➤ PODCAST: https://linktr.ee/wildautonomy





SOCIAL MEDIA:

➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/

➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza

➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/

➔ Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/kazimir

➔ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kazimirkharza





DISCLAIMER: This video does not attempt to encourage or incite any kind of illegal activity.