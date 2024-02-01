Create New Account
Thoughts on 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' (2022)
channel image
Kazimir Kharza
11 Subscribers
16 views
Published a day ago

'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' is a 2022 action movie directed by Daniel Goldhaber. It was inspired by Andreas Malm's book with the same title. Both the book and the film share a message of encouraging eco-sabotage, but the movie has some deeply worrying faults.


DISCLAIMER: This video does not attempt to encourage or incite any kind of illegal activity.

environmentmovierantchangeclimateoilreviewfilmfossil fuelscommentarygasandreas malm

