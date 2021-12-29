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All About Water - Part 1 of 2
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848 views • December 29, 2021
The big water scam, the story of water
What is truly healthy water? 99% of all people I test are dehydrated.
95% drink unhealthy water- you most likely do was we speak.
Water is more important than food.
A lot of information that might be new to you and that most doctors don’t even know.
What is truly healthy water? 99% of all people I test are dehydrated.
95% drink unhealthy water- you most likely do was we speak.
Water is more important than food.
A lot of information that might be new to you and that most doctors don’t even know.
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