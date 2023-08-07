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Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 7, 2023 - Morley Robbins - Copper & Human Health - Parasites and Copper
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87 views • August 09, 2023

Today, Morley and I go over the connection between Copper and Parasites in your body.

The Root Cause Protocol (RCP) was developed by Morley Robbins, who transformed a career in the mainstream medical industry into a quest to learn the fundamental components of a healthy metabolism. The RCP is the culmination of his many years of research and is revolutionary in its approach to health from a truly holistic perspective, by looking at the whole organism and how all the elements work together, rather than limiting the focus to isolated nutrients or conditions.
The RCP works by restoring balance to the key minerals – magnesium, copper and iron – that must work together in order to optimize energy and increase vitality.
Restoring balance is a big undertaking, and the goal of the list below and the Handbook is to break it down into small pieces that can be easily integrated into a healthy lifestyle.
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Today’s report is brought to you by The Full Moon Protocol, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America in health care—one show at a time. Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/ 
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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