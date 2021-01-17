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The Dilemma For Atheists
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10 views • January 17, 2021
Atheists can claim God does not exist. On what foundation is this assertion made? The problem is not one of doubt about God but the total absence of alternative frameworks. The natural world paradigm is rife with inconsistencies and paradoxes. It is only maintained for one reason and one reason only, and that is because if one did not continue to support the failed conception of reality as composed of matter, energy, space and time one would be forced to admit God does indeed exist. No amount of unresolved problems will be sufficient to force atheists to relent and admit that the God hypothesis is the only feasible option.
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