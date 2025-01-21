Old Joe Clark - Randall Franks & Dawson Wright - Appalachian Sounds

https://RandallFranks.com https://ShareAmericaFoundation.org

A RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS"

Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres.

He appears in this video with vocalist, banjo player and guitarist Dawson Wright. Wright is a Share America Foundation Scholar who in addition to his own shows appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree.

On his #1 Instrumental from 2013, "Old Joe Clark," Randall Franks plays fiddle, Dawson plays banjo as they perform the classic fiddle folk song which origins are from Eastern Kentucky.

This performance was recorded on August 13, 2024 at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff.

Old Joe Clark (Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub./BMI)

Copyright 2025 Peach Picked Productions

