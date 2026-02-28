Maria Zeee - Iowa Funeral Director's Association Board Member Speaks Out!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 205 | As of 2025, survey results show the strange white, fibrous structures being found in the bodies of deceased vaccinated are persisting. Iowa Funeral Director's Association Board Member Dana Goodell joins us to discuss what his colleagues are finding, demanding action is taken by the authorities. Subscribe to Major Tom's assistant's FREE Substack 'Clotastrophe' at