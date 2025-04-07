Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 7, 2025 – Survive the MARKET MELTDOWN… reject the panic and seize the opportunities

- Market Panic and Initial Analysis (0:10)

- Trump's Tariff Lies and Global Reactions (5:04)

- Short-Term Market Dynamics and Long-Term Opportunities (13:39)

- Negotiation Tactics and Market Recovery (14:16)

- Bank Failures and Investment Strategies (23:06)

- Geopolitical Implications and Market Predictions (43:03)

- Preparation for Economic Uncertainty (1:00:15)

- Historical Context and Future Outlook (1:01:00)

- Final Thoughts and Investment Advice (1:18:38)

- Debt System and Economic Collapse (1:21:57)

- Robots and Economic Reality (1:24:16)

- Preparation and Self-Reliance (1:26:12)

- Book Review: "The Coming Battle" (1:28:18)

- Economic Manipulation and Financial Panics (1:30:55)

- Modern Financial Crisis and Gold (1:43:47)

- Trade Wars and Economic Impact (1:48:23)

- Geopolitical Tensions and Military Threats (1:58:13)

- Chemtrails and Environmental Impact (2:08:12)

- Preparation and Survival Strategies (2:28:12)

- Iran's Nuclear Capabilities and Global Tensions (2:32:57)

- Russia's Military Strength and Intelligence (2:43:31)

- US Military Preparedness and Global Conflict (2:47:48)

- Preparation for Potential Conflict (2:52:17)

- Geopolitical Tensions and Strategic Moves (2:54:34)

- Final Thoughts and Practical Advice (3:24:42)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/

e subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/