Lahaina - Maui - DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPON - Greg Reese (Spanish subtitles)

Maui wildfires and the theft of sacred Hawaiian lands. Clear evidence that it's all a hoax.
https://reesereport.com/
Reese Report Telegram:
https://t.me/gregreesevideoreports
Español:
Los incendios forestales de Maui y el robo de tierras sagradas hawaianas. Clara evidencia de que todo es un engaño.
vari3dad3s
rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.