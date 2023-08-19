Create New Account
Lahaina - Maui - DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPON - Greg Reese (Spanish subtitles)
Maui wildfires and the theft of sacred Hawaiian lands. Clear evidence that it's all a hoax.
https://reesereport.com/

Reese Report Telegram: 

https://t.me/gregreesevideoreports

Español:
Los incendios forestales de Maui y el robo de tierras sagradas hawaianas. Clara evidencia de que todo es un engaño.

 rumble:   https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S

Odysee:   https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content


attackhawaiidewmauidirected energy weaponlahainasacred land

