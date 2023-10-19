Contraceptives Found In Fast Food, 40k Paid To Doctors To Vaccinate Children Under 2

Contact Me Here - ❤️https://bit.ly/m/TammyCuthbertGarcia ❤️





Today on Naturally Inspired Radio animal contraceptives and antibiotics detected in top 10 most popular fast food chains, Exxua, a new major depression drug, Blue Cross Blue Shield pays your doctor a $40,000 bonus for fully vaccinating 100 patients under the age of 2, HPV vaccine injury lawsuit, maintaining weight, and Rick Rubin on why artists should put their audience last.





Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Thu, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio

.

Text in your comments/questions to 877-536-1360 and enter to win our weekly giveaway

.

Please Like 👍, Love ❤️, Share 🫶, Subscribe 🤝and Repost 🔁 Everywhere 🌎.

.

🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ - https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 - ❤️

.

Rick Rubin, Animal Contraceptives, Antibiotics, Fast Food, Exxua, Blue Cross Blue Shield, HPV, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast, Naturally Inspired Radio

.

#RickRubin #AnimalContraceptives #Antibiotics #FastFood #Exxua #BlueCrossBlueShield #HPV #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #NaturallyInspiredRadio