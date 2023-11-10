Create New Account
The skin was festering, horribly infected, but he was fighting with all his last strength
Pitiful Animal


Nov 10, 2023


What did I find that night?

He was extremely scared when we tried to approach. He curled up to protect himself.

We had to force him into the prepared box. I expected him to feel good

Hoping he made it through until the next day and we were going to the vet.

I would do first aid methods for him first

I felt sorry for this poor animal

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5drQ4qYArU

