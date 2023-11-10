The skin was festering, horribly infected, but he was fighting with all his last strength

Pitiful Animal
Nov 10, 2023
What did I find that night?
He was extremely scared when we tried to approach. He curled up to protect himself.
We had to force him into the prepared box. I expected him to feel good
Hoping he made it through until the next day and we were going to the vet.
I would do first aid methods for him first
I felt sorry for this poor animal
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5drQ4qYArU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.