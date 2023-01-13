My survival garden potted plants are thriving ahead of schedule MVI_9434

I am pleased to be surprised at how
vibrant the row of potted plants in my backyard are doing, despite intense sunshine
and searingly hot days. I was expecting the result I’m getting now to take
another month of reducing sunshine as the summer draws to a close at the end of
February.
