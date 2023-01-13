Create New Account
My survival garden potted plants are thriving ahead of schedule MVI_9434
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday
I am pleased to be surprised at how vibrant the row of potted plants in my backyard are doing, despite intense sunshine and searingly hot days. I was expecting the result I’m getting now to take another month of reducing sunshine as the summer draws to a close at the end of February.

preppingsurvivalturmericpotatoessunshineparsleyaloe veramedicinal plantsbambusa balcooa

