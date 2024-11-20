Jesus in the Old Testament | The Word & The Name

In the Old Testament we see many pictures and shadows of what would later be revealed in Jesus - that God, YHWH, the self-existent Creator, would take on human form and pay for humanity's sins. This fundamental truth of the gospel is imbedded in the very name God gave to Moses in Exodus, and by studying the historical and biblical context of the Word of God and the Name of God, we reveal some profound truths as to God's nature.





✅ Stay Connected ✅

✅ Watch Ad Free ✅

✅ Download ALL My Content ✅

https://www.danceoflife.com





🦊 Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat) 🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794





✝️ Statement of Faith ✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith





📢 Read My Testimony 📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian





🙏 Support My Work 🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work





🕒 Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends 🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work





❤️ Encouragement & The Gospel ❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement





---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide





The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion





Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series





Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series





Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series





Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series





Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series





Learn the Truth About Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually





Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d





Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle





Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot





Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54





Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery





Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer





Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop





1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah





Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy





The Heliocentric Conspiracy

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy





Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85





Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in





00:00 - Introduction & Review

08:48 - The Word of YHWH

25:19 - The Memra

35:02 - The Name of YHWH

51:07 - Longing to Know God's Name

57:41 - "For the Name"

1:02:39 - YHWH in Proto-Sinaitic Script

1:07:24 - Tetragrammaton Etymology

1:12:55 - Responding to Sacred Name Legalists (Yeshua or Jesus?)

1:19:47 - Jesus is YHWH