Scenes from the operation targeting Israeli soldiers entrenched at the newly established Jabal Balat site in southern Lebanon with a guided missile by Hezbollah.

Adding:

Israeli media: Today is the 16th day, and we have already reached 10 rounds of firing from Iran, and it's still only noon. It seems to be the third most bombarded day since the outbreak of the war.

On March 1st, it was the second most bombarded day with 15 firing operations from Iran towards various parts of "Israel". And by midnight, this number could exceed that.