Netherlands fascism: Lawyer taking Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and Mark Rutte to court over 'Covid' and the jab is arrested and taken to a maximum security prison to stop him attending the case.
An example of a deeply corrupt government and court system.
Interview with businessman and entrepreneur Jim Ferguson, Dutch lawyer Meike Terhorst and Dutch GP Berber Pieksma and retired judge Barend van Thiel.
