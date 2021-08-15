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The Dead Sea Scrolls (The Book of Giants) - The Alberino Analysis
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109 views • August 15, 2021
Analysis on the Book of Giants from the Dead Sea Scrolls, and breaks down the narrative of the story presented therein; with special emphasis on the delineation of the hybrid offspring progenerated by the fallen Watchers, i.e. Giants and Monsters.
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