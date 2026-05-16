Victims of narcissistic relationships may exhibit traits such as entitlement to justice, obsessive rumination or emotional numbness as a way to cope with trauma and regain a sense of control. In some cases, individuals unconsciously mirror abuser tactics.





In a metaphorical sense, feeling cornered describes emotional entrapment, such as during manipulation or abuse, where one senses no escape, leading to reactive emotional outbursts or shutdowns. This is common in dynamics involving narcissism or control, where the target is provoked until they melt down, a phenomenon known as reactive abuse.





The corner symbolizes both vulnerability and a starting point for healing. When one is emotionally cornered it can be the first step toward reclaiming agency.