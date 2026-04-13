Exposing NASA Artemis II Photo and Video Fakery

NASA continues to release new images and videos from their latest Moon mission exposing themselves more with each one, meanwhile back-peddling space fantasy fanboys are working overtime making excuses for all the anomalies and inconsistencies...





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#nasa #artemis #artemis2