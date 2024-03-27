Create New Account
BRIDGE RIGGED WITH EXPLOSIVES !!
Tilt
Published Yesterday

This bridge was so obviously blown up, however the NPC are clueless as normal, please get this video message out. Feel free to edit, copy, make your own version of this if you want. However get the information out please. 

collapseflagciafalsebaltimoreinside jobexplosivesbridge

