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Dr Robert O. Young ITNJ An Incredible Testimony
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172 views • January 16, 2021
A modern Martin Luther nails his '95 theses' to the door of the global scientific-medical establishment. The truth he shares has the power to transform health education and contemporary practice in our medical schools and hospitals. Dr Young possesses 9 degrees including 3 PhD's and is the author of 70 books.
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