Trump lawyer Alina Habba links Stormy Daniels case up to Biden DOJ | Rob Schmitt Tonight
Published 15 hours ago

Rob Schmitt Tonight   |   STORMY TO BIDEN: Trump legal spokesperson Alina Habba joins "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss the appeal and bond from the NY civil fraud case against Trump — and to explain the link between the Biden DOJ and the Stormy Daniels alleged hush money criminal case. 

Keywords
rob schmittnewsmaxalina habbastormy daniels case

