The Son of Hamas Founder Sounds OFF on the Conflict in Middle East
Published 18 hours ago

Mr. Yousef sounds off on the intractable problem between Hamas, the Gaza Strip, and Israel. The son of the founder of Hamas, is clear in his condemnation of the terror group founded by his Father.There can be no peace or negotiations between the Islamic terrorists and Israel.

#hamas #israel #middleeast


terrorismdemocratsliesmiddle eastterroristsgazahamasgaza strippeace in the middle eastisrael waryousefhamas israel

