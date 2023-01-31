Create New Account
DORSET POLICE HQ- Winfrith 27.01.23 “This stops right now, Enough people have died”
DORSET POLICE HQ- Winfrith

27.01.23

“This stops right now, Enough people have died”


Inspector Scott Chilton deliberately and willfully suppressed unequivocal and irrefutable evidence of the deaths, harms and injuries being caused by the C-19 injections.

The data was given to Inspector Chilton on 11.01.22 to alert him the unprecedented numbers of people in the UK and around the world who are dying from these bio-weapons.

The data was also presented to him on the vast numbers of children who were being seriously injured and killed by these shots


He chose to withhold this vital information and not do his lawful job. Had he acted in the interest of the people this would have saved many, many lives including the lives of many of his police colleagues

He is complicit in the gravest crimes against humanity

vaccinesdeathsreactionsadverse

