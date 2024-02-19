Create New Account
The Perils of Centralization: Anti-Federalist Federal Farmer No. 2-3
Published a day ago

The Federal Farmer lays out a laundry list of reasons why the system under the constitution “will have a strong tendency to aristocracy, or the government of the few.” Predicting it would ultimately result in a consolidated government ruling by “fear and force.”


Path to Liberty: February 19, 2024

