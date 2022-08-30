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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/how-to-anoint-with-oil/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "For the last couple of weeks, I have felt a ‘tug’ in my spirit, to share about How to Anoint with Oil.
There are many different ways, but I just wanted to share what I have learned personally."