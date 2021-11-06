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23 YEAR OLD WOMAN COMPLETELY CRUSHED BY THE VAXXX
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322 views • November 06, 2021
She trusted the "authorities." They destroyed her life and tossed her in the bin. Source: bootcamp. More info you should know about:
These are the laws they are breaking and what rights they are violating. You need to know these
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S5lqqKKk0FhC/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/
"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FgBR1QsIZxZ/
These are the laws they are breaking and what rights they are violating. You need to know these
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S5lqqKKk0FhC/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/
"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FgBR1QsIZxZ/
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