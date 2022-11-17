ALEX JONES [FULL] Thursday 11/17/22 • Globalist Plan to Replace Americans With Permanent Underclass EXPOSED

EMERGENCY LIVE BROADCAST: GLOBALIST PLAN TO REPLACE AMERICANS WITH PERMANENT UNDERCLASS EXPOSEDOn today’s broadcast, Alex Jones will take YOUR calls and deliver full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Tune in to hear the hard truths of the publicly announced global takeover!

The war for your mind has been exposed! But the blueprint to defeat the NWO is here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! Link in this article!

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