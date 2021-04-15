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We Are The Storm - Jimi Brent feat. Deb Thomas
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80 views • April 15, 2021
All the lies they tell and all the games they play
We can see right through We hold the power Inside of us
These are troubled times That test our very souls
We will never back down In God we trust We stand strong
We are the Storm We are the Light We are the messengers of Truth
We stand in Peace We stand in Love
For all of Life and Freedom We are the Storm
Souless people lie They sell us out for their gain
We are not for sale They never thought We would find out
Justice will be served We will take our nation back
The people hear the call We will rise up We’ll see it through
Chorus
Our course is clear For all to see For we are One in Liberty
Chorus
Deb Thomas – Vocals
Jimi Brent – Vocals, Instruments
Written & Produced by Jimi Brent
We can see right through We hold the power Inside of us
These are troubled times That test our very souls
We will never back down In God we trust We stand strong
We are the Storm We are the Light We are the messengers of Truth
We stand in Peace We stand in Love
For all of Life and Freedom We are the Storm
Souless people lie They sell us out for their gain
We are not for sale They never thought We would find out
Justice will be served We will take our nation back
The people hear the call We will rise up We’ll see it through
Chorus
Our course is clear For all to see For we are One in Liberty
Chorus
Deb Thomas – Vocals
Jimi Brent – Vocals, Instruments
Written & Produced by Jimi Brent
Keywords
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