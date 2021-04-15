We Are The Storm - Jimi Brent feat. Deb Thomas

All the lies they tell and all the games they play

We can see right through We hold the power Inside of us



These are troubled times That test our very souls

We will never back down In God we trust We stand strong



We are the Storm We are the Light We are the messengers of Truth

We stand in Peace We stand in Love

For all of Life and Freedom We are the Storm



Souless people lie They sell us out for their gain

We are not for sale They never thought We would find out



Justice will be served We will take our nation back

The people hear the call We will rise up We’ll see it through



Chorus



Our course is clear For all to see For we are One in Liberty



Chorus



Deb Thomas – Vocals

Jimi Brent – Vocals, Instruments

Written & Produced by Jimi Brent