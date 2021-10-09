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Part 5 FDA Complicity: Experiment With Children?
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1 view • October 09, 2021
Dr. Paul Alexander, clinical epidemiologist and research methodologist: Nicki Minaj was not joking! We should not let our children be an experiment.
Dr. Paul Alexander
https://youtu.be/WFph7-6t34M
4:55:11 - 4:59:37
Dr. Paul Alexander,
https://youtu.be/WFph7-6t34M
4:55:11 - 4:59:37
Dr. Paul Alexander
https://youtu.be/WFph7-6t34M
4:55:11 - 4:59:37
Dr. Paul Alexander,
https://youtu.be/WFph7-6t34M
4:55:11 - 4:59:37
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