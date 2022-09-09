FULL SHOW: Total Takeover – King Charles’ Ascension To The Throne Symbolic Of The Global Agenda Acceleration

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Kristi Leigh guest hosts -featuring Dr. Robert Malone and Robert Davi. Topics discussed: death of the queen gives accelerated rise to globalism, WEF is brazenly proud of its global takeover, the left projects violence on the right while it celebrates violence and abuse of children, and Breitbart’s film will finally show the corruption of the Biden crime family.