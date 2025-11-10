Col Doug Macgregor: U.S. Wanted War with Russia

Col Doug Macgregor opens by noting recent statements from Putin listing new Russian strategic weapons (Sarmat ICBM, long-range cruise missile, Poseidon UUV, etc.) and frames them as routine modernization rather than a novel change to the nuclear balance.

Putin’s delivery is described as calm and business-like — portraying Russia as taking “prudent measures” to protect itself after misjudging Western intent at the start of the war in Ukraine.

The speaker argues Putin miscalculated Western malice and now won’t repeat that mistake; the weapons announcements are meant as deterrence and signaling, not immediate threats.

Heavy criticism is leveled at U.S. leadership and hawkish politicians (“Bombs Away Chorus”), accusing them of lacking coherent long-term strategy and being disconnected from reality.

Domestic U.S. problems are highlighted: economic stress for most people, loss of middle-class opportunities, declining industrial/agricultural strategy, and poor long-term planning.

The speaker condemns repeated overseas interventions (Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico, Africa), calling them incoherent, costly, and likely ineffective, and argues many problems (drugs, migration) are domestic issues the U.S. should address at home.

A recurring theme: militarized, short-term responses driven by political theater and vested interests, rather than clear national strategy or sustainable policy.

Bottom line: Putin’s weapons announcements are portrayed as measured deterrence; the larger critique is that U.S. policy is reactive, militarized, and strategically incoherent while domestic priorities are neglected.

