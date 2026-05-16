New Zucchini Starts, First-Time Bitter Melon Planting & Replanting Sweet Potatoes

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 16th. It’s been another busy and productive week! I got some zucchini starts from one of my morning walking friends and planted them. I also bought and planted bitter melon-goya, for the first time. With all the extra planting, I had to buy more potting soil and scavenge some from old plant pots. I also replanted my Japanese sweet potatoes properly. And I noticed I’ve been misidentifying one of the trellised plants! We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll