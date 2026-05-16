New Zucchini Starts, First-Time Bitter Melon Planting & Replanting Sweet Potatoes

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 16th. It’s been another busy and productive week! I got some zucchini starts from one of my morning walking friends and planted them. I also bought and planted bitter melon-goya, for the first time. With all the extra planting, I had to buy more potting soil and scavenge some from old plant pots. I also replanted my Japanese sweet potatoes properly. And I noticed I’ve been misidentifying one of the trellised plants! We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:51Checking Goya & New Zucchini Starts
03:15Scavenging Soil
08:48Planting New Zucchini
11:15Planting Goya - Bitter Melon
12:34Moving Goya Plants to the Trellis
14:17Checking on Other Plants
19:18Surprise Spring Thunder Shower
20:05Flowering Pumpkins & Runner Beans
22:54Moving Zucchini to East Garden
26:03Replanting Sweet Potatoes Properly
29:29Saving Sweet Potatoes Slips For Later
30:17Checking Cucumbers
30:54Mis-indentifying Butternut Squash
31:59Scenes of Kamakura
32:16Mt. Fuji 富士山