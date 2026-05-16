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New Zucchini Starts, First-Time Bitter Melon Planting & Replanting Sweet Potatoes
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, May 16th. It’s been another busy and productive week! I got some zucchini starts from one of my morning walking friends and planted them. I also bought and planted bitter melon-goya, for the first time. With all the extra planting, I had to buy more potting soil and scavenge some from old plant pots. I also replanted my Japanese sweet potatoes properly. And I noticed I’ve been misidentifying one of the trellised plants! We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:51Checking Goya & New Zucchini Starts

03:15Scavenging Soil

08:48Planting New Zucchini

11:15Planting Goya - Bitter Melon

12:34Moving Goya Plants to the Trellis

14:17Checking on Other Plants

19:18Surprise Spring Thunder Shower

20:05Flowering Pumpkins & Runner Beans

22:54Moving Zucchini to East Garden

26:03Replanting Sweet Potatoes Properly

29:29Saving Sweet Potatoes Slips For Later

30:17Checking Cucumbers

30:54Mis-indentifying Butternut Squash

31:59Scenes of Kamakura

32:16Mt. Fuji 富士山

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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