Living Exponentially: Cliff Schrader, The Fab 4/Port Huron City Council

Eileen speaks with Cliff Schrader about his experiences when he served as a Port Huron City Council Member, how he was part of the Fab 4 which was four city council members who worked together to put the tax payers needs and requests first.





