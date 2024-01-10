Living Exponentially: Cliff Schrader, The Fab 4/Port Huron City Council

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Eileen speaks with Cliff Schrader about his experiences when he served as a Port Huron City Council Member, how he was part of the Fab 4 which was four city council members who worked together to put the tax payers needs and requests first.
