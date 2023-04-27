https://gettr.com/post/p2fi38f96aa
CCP, they're not a legitimate government. No government in the world should do this to democracy and freedom. They are nothing but a liar and a killer.
中共，他们不是合法政府。世界上任何一个政府都不应该对民主和自由这样做。他们只是谎言和屠夫。
@JoeOltmann @DavidClements @Apollo
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp
