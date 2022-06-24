Senate Forum Production by MAAP REAL

MAAP REAL PRESENT: June 23rd 2022 FreedomWorks Event. Arizona Senate Forum

FreedomWorks US Senate Forum - Arizona!!

About this event FreedomWorks was excited to host a US Senate candidate forum on June 23rd in Phoenix, AZ. Doors opened at 6 PM and the forum kicked-off at 7 o’clock. With control of the U.S. Senate split 50-50, every seat is needed if Republicans are going to win back their majority. This means that freedom-loving voters have a chance to make history in the Grand Canyon State this year. Will they send a principled Republican to the nation’s capital? Who will stick up for Arizona and put America first? FreedomWorks is proud to host its U.S. Senate Candidate Forum in Phoenix, AZ. Moderated by renowned former Arizona news anchor and currently the Arizona Senate Communications Director, Kim Quintero, the forum will give voters a chance to hear from the candidates themselves about their visions for Arizona. Control of the direction America is headed hangs in the balance. Master of Ceremonies: Reverend C.L. Bryant Moderator: Kim Quintero Confirmed Candidates: Mark Brnovich Jim Lamon Blake Masters Gen. Mick McGuire Justin Olson.

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Producer Director Host George Nemeh