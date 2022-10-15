Joe Biden falsely claims his son died in Iraq

RT
October 13, 2022
Let’s just add this to the growing list of things titled ‘Joe Biden said something that wasn’t true again.’ This time, he’s claiming (again) that his son Beau died in Iraq. Speaking in Colorado, Biden said ‘I say this as a father of a man and won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq.’ Beau actually died of cancer in 2015.
