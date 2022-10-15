Create New Account
Joe Biden falsely claims his son died in Iraq
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
RT


October 13, 2022


Let’s just add this to the growing list of things titled ‘Joe Biden said something that wasn’t true again.’ This time, he’s claiming (again) that his son Beau died in Iraq. Speaking in Colorado, Biden said ‘I say this as a father of a man and won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq.’ Beau actually died of cancer in 2015.


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ntk4a-joe-biden-falsely-claims-his-son-died-in-iraq.html


cancercurrent eventspoliticsliespresidentbidencoloradojoediediraqsonbeaubronze starservice medal

