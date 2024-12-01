US Proxy War with Russia in Ukraine Extends to Syria

- The collective West is increasingly struggling to maintain the illusion of primacy in Europe as Russian forces advance on the battlefield, Western missiles fired into Russia fail to change the strategic direction of the conflict, and tensions dangerously escalate between the West and Russia;

- Ukraine’s military continues to deteriorate as Russian combat power grows, accelerating Russia’s gains on the battlefield;

- Russia has demonstrated escalation dominance with the use of its Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, allowing for non-nuclear retaliation against Western targets if necessary;

- France and the UK’s discussions over deploying troops to Ukraine is likely a bluff. The feasibility of deploying these troops and having any impact on the conflict is negligible and would only weaken the collective West both literally and in terms of perceived political, economic, and military power;

- Beyond Ukraine, the US is opening up fronts in Georgia through street violence and a large, renewed US-armed terrorist offensive in Syria’s north;

- The US will continue pushing everywhere hoping cracks form because of its inability to defeat Russia in any one single point of conflict;

- The restart of US-backed hostilities in Syria is a stark warning to Russia regarding accepting any peace deal from the collective West and their proxies which would only serve as a means of regrouping, rearming, and relaunching hostilities at a later date;

- The Syrian conflict, like in Ukraine, is the product of US proxy war stretching over several years and multiple US presidential administrations;





