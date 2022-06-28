Covid-19 Infection and Vaccine Result in Alzheimer's Disease

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This video presents the facts on the Covid-19 and the Covid-19 vaccine resulting in Alzheimer's Disease
The link between Covid-19 infection and vaccine and Alzheimer's
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32839380/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8841099/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33673697/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33941272/
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/29/health/covid-cognitive-decline-alzheimers/index.html
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35112786/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35417628/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32839380/
www.newaquatechpanama.com