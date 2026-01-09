Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 9, 2026 - Mike Adams: We Are Building the Infrastructure of HUMAN FREEDOM

- AI Coding Revolution and Its Implications (0:10)

- AI Coding vs. Human Coding (2:54)

- AI's Role in Business and Job Transformations (4:35)

- BrighteLearn.ai and AI's Continuous Improvement (5:51)

- AI's Capabilities and Future Projections (7:37)

- Health and Technology Integration (15:09)

- The Role of Censorship and Depopulation (30:16)

- The Financial Reset and Its Implications (56:36)

- Preparation for Financial Chaos (1:18:10)

- The Role of AI in Future Preparedness (1:21:47)

- AI Integration and Initial Setup (1:25:28)

- AI Tools and Recent Developments (1:29:46)

- Differences Between AI Models (1:33:59)

- AI's Role in Technological Advancements (1:43:06)

- AI in Content Creation and Planning (1:48:56)

- AI in Video and Music Production (1:56:34)

- AI's Impact on Society and the Future (2:32:50)

- AI's Role in Decentralization and Freedom (2:33:03)

- AI's Potential for Creating AI Avatars (2:34:15)

- AI's Role in Technological Competition (2:35:10)

- Challenges with Current AI Models and Bias (2:38:42)

- China's Leadership in AI and Censorship (2:41:41)

- Customizing Chatbots and Medical Tourism (2:43:00)

- Jailbreak Techniques and Health Solutions (2:45:18)

- Technocracy Atlas and Epstein Data (2:47:32)

- Commitment to Open Source and Decentralized Knowledge (2:49:27)

- Health Ranger Store New Year's Sale (2:51:49)





