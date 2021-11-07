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Cathy Obrien is a MK Ultra survivor
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200 views • November 07, 2021
1. Cathy O’brien, a survivor of MK Ultra was abused by and among some of the perpetrators working to usher in the New World Order. Among those perpetrators were the evil Hillary Clinton, Dick Cheney and George Bush.
https://www.brighteon.com/e54fb618-f05b-4767-80c6-28b9498bfd89
https://fightingmonarch.com/2019/11/17/hunting-humans-the-most-dangerous-game/
2. Hospitals in America, Australia And Sweden Are Swamped With People ‘Sicker Than Ever’ — And They Don’t Have Covid. Could it be climatechange ??
https://www.infowars.com/posts/hospitals-in-america-australia-and-sweden-are-swamped-with-people-sicker-than-ever-and-they-dont-have-covid/
3. Look what happened in many countries after startin vaxxing.
https://www.brighteon.com/17632523-e57b-4329-a0b6-eadd1562b679
4. Dr Zelenko says CDC, FDA, WHO, & NIH Who Recommending Against Early Treatment for COVID “Want You To Die”. They are all prostitutes going for the highest bidder.
https://www.brighteon.com/bed04b64-40db-473f-8568-07bcc628aec4
5. Prince Charles wants to fight carbon dioxide with more lockdowns and much more.
https://www.brighteon.com/45be12ce-ee11-41fd-acdb-bde461b3d782
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
https://www.brighteon.com/e54fb618-f05b-4767-80c6-28b9498bfd89
https://fightingmonarch.com/2019/11/17/hunting-humans-the-most-dangerous-game/
2. Hospitals in America, Australia And Sweden Are Swamped With People ‘Sicker Than Ever’ — And They Don’t Have Covid. Could it be climatechange ??
https://www.infowars.com/posts/hospitals-in-america-australia-and-sweden-are-swamped-with-people-sicker-than-ever-and-they-dont-have-covid/
3. Look what happened in many countries after startin vaxxing.
https://www.brighteon.com/17632523-e57b-4329-a0b6-eadd1562b679
4. Dr Zelenko says CDC, FDA, WHO, & NIH Who Recommending Against Early Treatment for COVID “Want You To Die”. They are all prostitutes going for the highest bidder.
https://www.brighteon.com/bed04b64-40db-473f-8568-07bcc628aec4
5. Prince Charles wants to fight carbon dioxide with more lockdowns and much more.
https://www.brighteon.com/45be12ce-ee11-41fd-acdb-bde461b3d782
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
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