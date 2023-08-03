The John Moore Show | August 3, 2023 | Hour 3

Guest: Kirk Phinney discusses the importance of water, sources, and purification. OPEN LINES: Religion & Scripture, Earth Changes, Planet X, Climate, Bioweapons. 1st HALF: OPEN LINES 2nd HALF: Tom Berryhill Prepper Tip: Learn to use a topographical map and compass, cross country navigation.
