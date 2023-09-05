Everything Can Change

January 31st, 2021
Due to technical issues, we are uploading our Facebook livestream. This is a powerful, encouraging message that the enemy tried to keep offline, but praise God for saving a recording of it!
Pastor Dean Odle preaches from 2 Kings and Habukkuk and reminds us that God can change everything around in an instant. Don't give up on your friends and family and keep walking steadfastly with the Lord!
