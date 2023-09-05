Create New Account
Everything Can Change
Fire & Grace Church
January 31st, 2021

Due to technical issues, we are uploading our Facebook livestream. This is a powerful, encouraging message that the enemy tried to keep offline, but praise God for saving a recording of it!

Pastor Dean Odle preaches from 2 Kings and Habukkuk and reminds us that God can change everything around in an instant. Don't give up on your friends and family and keep walking steadfastly with the Lord!

salvationprayerchangedean odle

